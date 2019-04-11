Frontier präsentiert weltweit ersten Single Chip für Smart Radio

[London] Frontier Smart Technologies präsentiert mit Chorus 4 den weltweit ersten integrierten Smart Radio Chip für die neue Generation von Radios mit DAB/DAB+, UKW und Internet. Eine erste Umsetzung – der Venice X – wird diese Woche in Hong Kong auf der Electronic Fair vorgestellt. Anthony Sethill, CEO, Frontier Smart Technologies: “Venice X is a cost-optimised solution, based on the world’s first dedicated Smart Radio silicon, Chorus 4. Offering IP, DAB and FM in a single integrated package, at a lower cost than any comparable solution, Venice X offers brands the opportunity to develop Smart Radios at truly mass-market prices”.

