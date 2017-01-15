NXP präsentiert weltweit erste One-Chip Lösung für Automobil-Industrie

[Las Vegas] Anlässlich der Consumer Electronic Show CES 2017 hat das Unternehmen NXP unter dem Modellnamen SAF4000 den nach eigenen Angaben weltweit ersten Chip vorgestellt, der alle genutzten Radiotechnologien wie AM/FM, DAB+, DRM(+) und HD vereint. “The step from multi-chip discrete to a one-chip RFCMOS solution is a true quantum leap for the industry,” sagte Torsten Lehmann, Senior Vice President und General Manager von Car Infotainment and Driver Assistance bei NXP. “One-chip means a significantly smaller hardware footprint, easier development and simple worldwide integration with the ability to receive multiple different digital, as well as analog radio standards and to switch between them via software. Centralized infotainment head units, distributed radio/audio systems, as well as smart antenna solutions are perfectly supported by this new one-chip family.”

