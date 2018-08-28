Frontier & TechniSat präsentieren Weltpremiere

[London] Frontier Smart Technologies hat angekündigt seine Smart Audio Plattform so zu erweitern, dass Smart Speakers, Soundbars und AVRs nun auch Sprachsteuerungen von Google (Assistant), Amazon (Alexa) und Apple (Siri) unterstützen. Das erste Produkt das auf der sogenannten “WorksWith” Referenzplattform basiert wird das DIGITRADIO 581 incl. DAB+ von TechniSat Digital GmbH sein und anlässlich der IFA in Berlin vorgestellt. Stefan Kön, Managing Director bei TechniSat: “This is our entry into the voice-controlled smart audio market. We have chosen Frontier’s solution because it allows us to develop a class-leading music system, which can be controlled by voice-enabled devices from Google, Amazon or Apple. For us, it is important to be compatible with all the major ecosystems.”

