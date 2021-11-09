Helwin Lesch erhält den WorldDAB Award for Outstanding Service

(London) Helwin Lesch erhält dieses Jahr von WorldDAB die Auszeichnung für „Outstanding Service“. In der Begründung heißt es, dass Herr Lesch eine zentrale Rolle bei der Förderung von DAB+ in Bayern, in Deutschland und in Europa spielt. Er ist seit mehreren Jahren aktives Mitglied des WorldDAB Steering Boards und Gründungsmitglied der European Digital Radio Alliance (EDRA). Er ist seit 2002 beim Bayerischen Rundfunk BR tätig, zunächst als Leiter der Hauptabteilung Programmvertrieb, dann als Leiter der Hauptabteilung Planung und Technik und seit 2015 als Leiter der neu geschaffenen Hauptabteilung Vertrieb und Controlling. Neben seinen Aufgaben beim BR ist Helwin Mitglied des Vorstands der Digital Radio Platform e.V. (DRP) und Beiratsmitglied der Bayerischen Medien Technik (bmt) GmbH und der Bayern Digital Radio (BDR) GmbH. Vor seinem Wechsel zum BR war Helwin als Fachberater bei der Bayerischen Landesanstalt für privaten Rundfunk (BLM) und gleichzeitig als Prokurist bei der Bayerischen Medien-Service-Gesellschaft mbH (BayMS) tätig. Helwin Lesch zu seiner Auszeichnung: “I am very pleased to receive this prestigious award from WorldDAB. I am honoured and at the same time grateful for the great support I have received from my colleagues in Germany and on the WorldDAB Steering Board over many years. Together we have indeed achieved a lot for DAB. Digital radio will help to ensure that radio continues to play an important role for people in the future and provides a common information base for discussions in our society. Even though I am no longer a member of the Steering Board, I will continue to devote all my energy to digital radio.”

zur Pressemeldung